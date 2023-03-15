M&T Bank Corp Has $14.07 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $14,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

