CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 156 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 468,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 662,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,175,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 164,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $164.56 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.08. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.