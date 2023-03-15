M&T Bank Corp Has $28.20 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $28,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

