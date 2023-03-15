Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4,183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $171.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.75. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.