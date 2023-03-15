Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of APx Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

APXI opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

