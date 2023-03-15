CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 873 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

