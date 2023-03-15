M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,592 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.12% of iShares Gold Trust worth $29,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

