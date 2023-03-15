Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Williams Rowland Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,853,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition by 39.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Brewster Williams purchased 231,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,525.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,525.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Price Performance

Williams Rowland Acquisition Profile

Williams Rowland Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

