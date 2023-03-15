M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.