121,057 Shares in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Bought by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 430.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of Atlas by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 280,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 0.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 430,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $436.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.93 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 36.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

