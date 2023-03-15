M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $111.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

