M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,937 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.12% of FirstEnergy worth $25,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

