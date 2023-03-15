Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNNR. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Andretti Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Andretti Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WNNR opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Andretti Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

Andretti Acquisition Company Profile

Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the automotive industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

