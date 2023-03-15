Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 11.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 21.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sight Sciences

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGHT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.