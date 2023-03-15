GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GitLab stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17.

In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth $304,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in GitLab by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $267,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTLB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

