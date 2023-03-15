Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New $4.35 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 74,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 82,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 106,178 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 91,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 51,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 81,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

