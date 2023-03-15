Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 2,077 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CME Group worth $34,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after acquiring an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CME Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $185.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.84. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.