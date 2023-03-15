Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 334,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Adit EdTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC grew its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 1,256,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 59,592 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 726,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 110.0% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 381,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 380,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

ADEX stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

