Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 300,200 Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZT. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter worth $195,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 45.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 601.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 223,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 191,337 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ZT opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Profile

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

