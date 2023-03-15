Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 352,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 47.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 741,114 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 710,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth $110,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAH opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

