Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 423.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 206,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 167,032 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $1,611,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

