306,800 Shares in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Purchased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 306,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of AgileThought at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AgileThought in the first quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AgileThought by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in AgileThought by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGIL. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of AgileThought in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AgileThought presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

AGIL opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. AgileThought, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -0.22.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

