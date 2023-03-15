Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

