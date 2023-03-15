Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 147 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.68.

State Street Stock Up 3.7 %

State Street Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

