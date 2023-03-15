Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79.

