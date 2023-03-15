Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 70.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 61.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $100.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.04. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

