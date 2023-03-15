Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $117,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

NYSE USPH opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 76.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $116,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $116,909.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,343 shares of company stock valued at $697,731. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

