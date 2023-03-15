Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 51 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $402.45 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.53 and its 200-day moving average is $403.02. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

