Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,953 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,172 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.