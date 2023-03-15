M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.