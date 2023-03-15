M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $233.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

