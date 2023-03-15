Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,778 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $20,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $163.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.21. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $194.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

