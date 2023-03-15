M Holdings Securities Inc. Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

