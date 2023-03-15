Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 5,152 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $59,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 924.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 85,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 76,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ROP opened at $428.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

