Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 3.5 %

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $501,944.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

