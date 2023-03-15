Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after acquiring an additional 883,029 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,144,000 after acquiring an additional 331,084 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after acquiring an additional 197,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL opened at $205.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.