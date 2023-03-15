M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,532 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 3.6 %

BK stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

