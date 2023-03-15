Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,733 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $40,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $176.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $186.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

