Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 850 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 92,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

