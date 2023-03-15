Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Shares of CLX opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

