Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

