Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

