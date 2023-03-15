Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AutoZone by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,361 shares of company stock worth $22,971,862. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,427.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,455.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,382.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

