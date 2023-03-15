Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 614 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average of $114.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

