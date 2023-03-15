Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $240.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.91 and a 200-day moving average of $239.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

