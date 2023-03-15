Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after buying an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,245,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

