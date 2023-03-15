Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centene by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 130.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 864.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $118,792,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Centene by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after acquiring an additional 885,683 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.94.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.