Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.72.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

