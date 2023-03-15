CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.80.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $252.48 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.