CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.66 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Prologis by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 124,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Prologis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Prologis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 57,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.70. The company has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

